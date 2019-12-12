Game Of Thrones star’s signed London Broncos shirt raises thousands for charity

To a lot of people, Game Of Thrones and Rugby League is a match made in heaven.

And that has been reinforced after a London Broncos shirt signed by a star of the show raised £8,000 for Children In Need.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who played popular character Missandei in the fantasy series, visited the Broncos earlier this year and signed a Broncos shirt on her visit to Trailfinders.

The club subsequently donated the jersey to Children In Need, and brought in the big sum for the charity.

This is great news! I am so happy!!! Thank you for the warm welcome! https://t.co/2DRoks6r5j — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 12, 2019

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“I am so happy,” she said.

“Thank you for the warm welcome!”