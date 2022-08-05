Huddersfield Giants secure duo to new contracts

Huddersfield Giants have agreed new contracts with veteran centre Leroy Cudjoe and back-row Sam Hewitt.

Former England international Cudjoe, 34, has signed a new one-year deal to play for the club for a 15th season, having debuted in 2008 and made 331 appearances since.

Meanwhile 23-year-old Hewitt, another Academy product who has played 43 games for the Giants to date, has committed to a two-year contract until the end of 2024.

“It’s great to confirm deals for Leroy and Sam, who are two guys who add a significant amount of professionalism and the right attitude to the club,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“Leroy’s commitment and attitude towards himself and his fellow teammates is something that all of our squad can learn from, and his keenness to pass his knowledge on to the younger lads in the squad is invaluable as well.

“He’s shown his ability to continue to compete at the top level throughout this season and he forms a key part of our continued mission to be competing for Grand Finals and Challenge Cups on a regular basis.

“Sam has also shown a similar attitude in his time with the club, is always professional in training and always does the right things.

“He’s good on both sides of the ball and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years.”