Huddersfield Giants sign long-term replacement for NRL-bound Will Pryce as Ian Watson moves fast

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have found their long-term replacement for the NRL-bound Will Pryce, who has signed for the Newcastle Knights from 2024 onwards.

In terms of replacing him for the future, head coach Ian Watson has moved quickly to secure Bradford Bulls sensation George Flanagan Jnr, with the Giants’ Managing Director Richard Thewlis explaining the move: “This is a move with an eye on the longer term and George will replace Will Pryce in next year’s squad.

“We would like to thank everyone at Bradford for the manner in which this has been approached and this arrangement suits both clubs and the player. George is very ambitious to go full-time at the earliest opportunity and this deal allows that, while he will also play the entire 2023 season at the Bulls alongside his father to aid his development in First-Team Rugby League.

“We view his choice to join the Giants in a very positive light as he had his pick of probably every Betfred Super League side, such is his growing reputation and rather than wait we felt it best to move now with permission of the Bulls and secure his future.”

Flanagan Jnr himself cannot wait to get started at the John Smith’s Stadium and learn from the likes of Kevin Naiqama and Jake Connor who are new signings themselves.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Giants, I can’t wait to get started and to sign for such a big club like Huddersfield, it’s a massive move for me and my family,” Flanagan Jnr said.

“A big part of signing for the giants was Ian Watson and speaking to some of the lads who are at the Giants really made me want to choose this as my next club. The history of the Giants and the squad they are building for the future was a also a big pull for me when signing here.

“Having spoke with Richard and Ian and seeing what they want to do with the club really made up my mind to commit my future here at the Giants.

“The chance to work with Ian Watson is massive for me, He is one of the best in the coaches in the game and for a young lad like me I feel I can learn from him and he will make me a better player.

“I will learn plenty from players like Kevin Naiqama, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor, They are massive names in the game and I hope I can learn from them when training and hopefully playing with them.”

“I cannot wait to hopefully get the chance to play in such a great stadium and play in front of the fans, show them what I can do in a Giants shirt. I will always give 100% effort and I always want to win every time I step onto that pitch.”