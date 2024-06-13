Bradford Bulls extend Jayden Okunbor’s deal after impressing whilst on loan from Hull FC

BRADFORD BULLS have extended Jayden Okunbor’s loan for a further month after impressing whilst on loan from Hull FC.

It’s fair to say that the former Canterbury Bulldogs forward/outside back did not enjoy his opening few months as a Hull player.

However, Okunbor has settled into life at Odsal seamlessly, impressing and scoring on debut against Sheffield Eagles in May and quickly becoming a fans’ favourite at Bradford.

The towering outside back played a key role in the Bulls’ win over Barrow Raiders last time out, scoring and assisting in the 36-24 win.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, said: “We are happy to be able to extend Jayden Okunbor’s loan for another four weeks. Jayden has been a real positive influence on the group since he came to our club, he’s well liked within the group and I feel each week he’s with us he’s getting better.

“I’’d like to thank Adam Pearson (Hull owner) and Richie Myler (Hull director of rugby) at Hull FC for their support and allowing us the opportunity to work with Jayden.”

