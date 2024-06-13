Three Super League clubs Jake Connor could join on loan

JAKE CONNOR could be heading for a loan move, as per Love Rugby League and Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has said.

Watson, in his press conference yesterday, said: “We will deal with that, he will have a little look around if he’s not playing because Jake is not going to want to not play.”

So, when looking around Super League, which three potential clubs could Connor join?

Hull FC

It would be utterly sensational if Jake Connor made a return to Hull FC barely two years after leaving the MKM Stadium for the Giants. Let’s face it, the Black and Whites are in desperate need of numbers with gaps opening up in the centres, halves and at fullback – though Logan Moy has made the number one shirt his own in recent weeks. Connor is an absolute maverick, and Hull are in dire need of someone that create something out of nothing. Would he return to the Black and Whites after such a long time there in the first place? Stranger things have happened.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford have already loaned Jake Connor’s teammate, Matty English, but could Connor himself also make a move to The Jungle? Head coach Craig Lingard revealed that such a move had not been discussed, but the Tigers are still in desperate need of bodies in the outside backs and Connor can fill in at either fullback, centre or in the halves. Castleford need some magic from somewhere with their attacking play often appearing stunted without that creative flair. Put a maverick like Connor in this Tigers side and it would certainly make them more dangerous.

London Broncos

A break away from the north could well be something that could reinvigorate Jake Connor, whose performances for Huddersfield in recent weeks have become erratic. London are in desperate need for bodies and Connor would undoubtedly improve Mike Eccles side’s first-choice team. The likes of Jordan Abdull have reinvented themselves down in the capital and it could well be the move that could see the smile return to Connor’s face.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast