Bradford Bulls fall to shock home defeat against Barrow Raiders

BRADFORD BULLS 8 BARROW RAIDERS 18

KEITH MCGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Friday

PAUL CRAREY’S Barrow made the long journey back from West Yorkshire to Cumbria buoyed by the knowledge that they entered the weekend on top of the Championship after claiming the third win in their last four visits to Odsal.

Raiders’ first away win in the league was earned through resolute defence at one end and clever opportunism at the other.

Following on from the home victory over well-fancied Oldham a fortnight beforehand, the team in green proved more than able to cope with most of what Bradford threw at them, resulting in a third straight defeat in all competitions for the hitherto unbeaten Bulls.

The home side scored unconverted tries from Waka Blake and Jayden Okunbor, but three scores from Josh Wood, Ryan Johnston and Luke Cresswell, all goaled by Alex Bishop, eased the visitors to victory.

The Bulls made two changes to the side that was knocked out of the Challenge Cup at Salford seven days beforehand.

Logan Bayliss came in at prop to cover for Franklin Pele (HIA) while Sam Hallas resumed his place at loose forward as James Donaldson dropped to the bench.

The Raiders welcomed back Ryan King and Ryan Brown but leading try-scorer Andrew Bulman, usual goal-kicker Brad Walker and hooker Aaron Smith were missing.

Matty Costello pulled out at the last minute with a calf strain, allowing Shane Toal to step into the centres, as ex-Bulls winger Ryan Shaw became a late replacement on the bench.

The first game at Odsal for over a month, following Bulls’ run of four successive away games, began with the hosts being forced into dropping out from under their posts twice in the opening four minutes.

Having withstood the early pressure, Bradford came forward and, on a last tackle cross-kick, Okunbor rose highest to palm the ball back to Blake, who kicked on to then touch down in the corner.

Luke Hooley was unable to improve the score and the Raiders replied when Wood wriggled his way through and Bishop, assuming the kicking duties, converted.

An opportune Johnston 40/20 kept the pressure on at one end while James Meadows went close at the other.

An even first half of few chances ended with Barrow two points ahead but, ten minutes after the restart, Blake returned the favour by setting up Okunbor for a try which edged the hosts in front.

A Hooley break – his second of the half – livened up proceedings before Cresswell’s clever kick on the hour had Johnston racing in goal to touch down.

The try seemed to shock Bradford into life and Kieran Gill had a try controversially ruled out.

But Barrow landed the killer blow nine minutes from time when Okunbor, who had given an inspiring performance for 70 minutes, hesitated and fatally left a Johnston kick to bounce. The ball went straight to Cresswell, who strolled over for by the posts

Bishop landed his third goal to make it 18-8 and cap off a brilliant Barrow performance.

GAMESTAR: Ryan Johnston controlled the game, kicked intelligently and was involved in both decisive tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The fixture could have swung either way until Luke Cresswell’s 71st-minute try.

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

26 Luke Hooley

37 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waka Blake

4 Kieran Gill

5 Guy Armitage

6 James Meadows

7 Joe Keyes

8 Michael Lawrence

14 Mitch Souter

15 Logan Bayliss

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

13 Sam Hallas

Subs (all used)

13 James Donaldson

9 Jordan Lilley

16 Nathan Mason

20 Ronan Michael

Tries: Blake (9), Okunbor (50)

Goals: Hooley 0/1, Lilley 0/1

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

30 Tee Ritson

5 Shane Toal

18 Curtis Teare

4 Luke Broadbent

22 Alex Bishop

7 Ryan Johnston

32 Ryan Brown

8 Josh Wood

31 Kavan Rothwell

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Suns (all used)

16 Charlie Emslie

8 Tom Walker

3 Jamie Pye

17 Ryan Shaw

Tries: Wood (21), Johnston (60), Cresswell (71)

Goals: Bishop 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6; 8-6, 8-12, 8-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Luke Hooley; Raiders: Ryan Johnston

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 4-6

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 3,085