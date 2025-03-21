Marc Sneyd impresses on debut as Warrington Wolves enjoy narrow win over St Helens

ST HELENS 12 WARRINGTON WOLVES 14

DAVID KUZIO, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

MARC SNEYD’s penalty in the first half ultimately proved the difference as he marked his debut with six points and Warrington Wolves ended a two-game winless streak in Super League.

This game was in the balance right up until the final whistle thanks to an amazing second half, but Sneyd’s boot proved to be the difference.

Saints started the better of the two teams with Harry Robertson making a break and sending Jon Bennison away, but the latter’s pass inside was knocked down brilliantly by Matt Dufty.

The hosts looked like they were going to score on the other wing but debutant Dayon Sambou was unable to catch the ball, although a penalty was given to the home side for a late hit. Percival took the two for an early lead.

It’s fair to say that Saints enjoyed the bulk of the possession and territory, but a relieving penalty saw Warrington launch an attack in Saints’ half and they made the home side pay with a well-worked try.

Debutant Sneyd opted to kick early in the tackle count and Williams was on hand to beat the Saints defence and touch down. Sneyd converted for a 6-2 lead.

That score was tough on Saints as they had been the better team, however, with Sneyd in fine form, the halfback was able to extend Warrington’s lead to 8-2 with a penalty.

Despite having chances before the end of the first 40 minutes through Sambou and Matt Whitley, the Wolves stood firm even though they lost winger Josh Thewlis to injury, meaning Sam Burgess had to reshuffle with Rodrick Tai moving to the wing and Ben Currie to centre.

Williams went close to grabbing his second with a half-break at the start of the second half before Joe Philbin was within inches of grounding his own kick.

That let-off boosted Saints and they launched an attack of their own, finally making their pressure count as Morgan Knowles barged his way over. Percival converted to level it at 8-8.

Just as it looked like Saints were going to take control of the game, a wayward pass from Welsby saw the ball fall into the hands of Ashton, and he sprinted away and outpaced Tristan Sailor to score under the posts. Sneyd made it 14-8.

Saints were refusing to go away, though, and Sambou was rewarded with a try on debut as he collected a ball from Percival to acrobatically ground the ball in the corner. Percival was unable to convert as Saints now trailed by just two.

Both teams ran their blood to water, with James Harrison evidence of this as the forward managed the full 80 minutes.

And, try as they might, Saints just couldn’t claw back the two-point deficit with Tai almost dealing a killer blow before the end.

As it was, the game ended scrappily, but Warrington managed to hang on for a fifth consecutive Super League win over St Helens.

GAMESTAR: It was a forwards’ battle, but the way Marc Sneyd took control on his debut was quality and he was flawless with the boot.

GAMEBREAKER: It didn’t look it at the time, but the decision from Marc Sneyd to kick a penalty in the first half to move Warrington six points in front proved to be the difference.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Dayon Sambou had the confidence to go for the acrobatic dive to grab his first Super League try on debut.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

2 pts Mark Percival (St Helens)

1 pt James Harrison (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

29 Dayon Sambou (D)

6 Tristan Sailor

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

14 Moses Mbye

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 George Delaney

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Stephens

Also in 21-man squad

15 James Bell

22 Ben Davies

27 George Whitby

Tries: Knowles (49), Sambou (59)

Goals: Percival 2/3

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Toby King

4 Rodrick Tai

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd (D)

16 Zane Musgrove

9 Danny Walker

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

8 James Harrison

Subs (all used)

14 Sam Powell

15 Joe Philbin

21 Adam Holroyd

24 Max Wood

18th man (not used)

33 Arron Lindop

Also in 21-man squad

19 Stefan Ratchford

26 Dan Russell

31 Alfie Johnson

Tries: Williams (22), Ashton (52)

Goals: Sneyd 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 2-8; 8-8, 8-14, 12-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Mark Percival; Wolves: Marc Sneyd

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 2-8

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 14,068