Brad Arthur ‘in awe of’ Leeds Rhinos’ milestone man Ryan Hall after initial doubts

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur says he is “in awe of” Ryan Hall ahead of the veteran winger’s 500th career game.

Hall will reach the rare milestone if he plays against Wigan Warriors in Saturday evening’s game at AMT Headingley.

It will be a 336th appearance for Leeds, alongside 106 for Hull KR – from whom he returned to the Rhinos ahead of this season – eleven with Sydney Roosters and 47 international caps.

Arthur said of the achievement: “It’s massive. I’m in awe of him.

“I didn’t know a lot about him. I wasn’t quite sure when they said that he was here for this season, a bloke of his age, 37. What’s his attitude and mentality going to be around training?

“But he’s been an ultimate professional. He’s trained like a 27-year-old, not a 37-year-old. He’s been really diligent. He didn’t miss anything in the pre-season.

“He told me that fitness wasn’t one of the strengths of his training, but I think he undersold himself a little bit there. His effort is outstanding.

“I don’t expect those big power athlete wingers to be at the front in the conditioning but he was at the front for attitude and effort.

“There were opportunities where I let him rest his body but he never took any of those opportunities. That just shows you why he’s been able to play 500 games.

“I know how much this team value and appreciate him, and I hope they can show that with how they play for him (against Wigan).”