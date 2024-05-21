Bradford Bulls give latest update on Odsal Stadium lease

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive, Jason Hirst, has given the latest on the Odsal Stadium lease.

The West Yorkshire club has been keen to bring the iconic venue back under the control of the Bulls – an ownership last seen in January 2012 before the Rugby Football League (RFL) took over the ground.

The RFL took over Odsal, leasing it from Bradford Council in a 150-year agreement, but, in October of last year, the stadium was put up for sale with property consultancy Knight Frank appointed to handle the bids.

The Bradford club expressed their interest in acquiring the lease prior to the deadline on January 31, but not much has progressed since that date.

Now CEO, Jason Hirst, has provided the latest update with regards to the Odsal Stadium lease: “As part of its open and transparent approach, we the club, have, as promised, kept fans and followers fully up to date with regard to developments on its bid to secure the lease of the historic Odsal Stadium, home to Bradford Northern/Bulls since 1934.

“The club hasn’t and won’t comment for the mere sake of it, it will only comment upon facts once they’re established.

“Whilst recognising and appreciating that this is an understandably quite lengthy process that the RFL and Knight Frank are undertaking, the club equally recognises that fans want to be regularly kept up to date on developments.

“As such, after proactively contacting the RFL for an update, the club can now reveal that the RFL has confirmed that it is moving into the final stages of the process, with work having been undertaken with each of the parties from whom interest had previously been received. The RFL’s position remains that the process is completed by mid-summer with all appropriate governance having been undertaken by then.

“The club thanks its fans and followers for their patience and will issue further statements as and when things develop.”

