Castleford Tigers lock down another exciting youngster as Super League club looks to the future

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that hooker Cain Robb has signed a two-year contract extension.

Coming through the youth pathway at the club, Robb joined The Tigers from his junior club West Hull.

After impressing in the scholarship system, Robb signed for the club’s Academy, then found himself within the first-team environment, making his his Tigers debut at The Jungle in 2021 against Salford.

Castleford’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson, spoke about retaining Cain Robb for another two years: “Cain is a very special player who brings the energy to the team that we need. When he comes off the bench, he’s always hunting the attackers down and his defence is very good. And when he gets a quick play of the ball, we see him jump out and sometimes I don’t think he’ll know what he’s going to do so other teams don’t either.

“He’s certainly got it in his game where he can play off the cuff and he’s exciting to watch so to get him tied down is a testament to where the clubs going and the commitment to the club to retain the best players is something you have to do to compete for trophies.”

