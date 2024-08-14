Rohan Smith gives parting message to Leeds Rhinos fans following two-year spell at Super League club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has told the club’s fans to continue to get behind the players because they “are a good group of people”.

Smith departed the Headingley club last month after a run of disappointing results left the Rhinos outside the top six play-off places.

And, towards the end of the Australian’s tenure at Leeds, fans often voiced their concerns about the direction the club was heading in on the terraces.

Despite that, Smith took the Rhinos to the 2022 Super League Grand Final, where they went down to St Helens, and he still believes that this current crop of players at Leeds can take the club back to the play-offs in 2024.

“The message would be for the fans to get behind the players. They are a good group of people and there is a lot talent in the building right now and for the future,” Smith told League Express.

“The best footy Rhinos have played this year has been of a good quality. It’s about getting behind it and encouraging the players and all being aligned.

“There is a chance there with a new coach to get behind the club and attack the back end of the season. There is a real opportunity to finish strong and have a crack at the play-offs.”

Smith joined the Rhinos from Norths Devils having worked with a host of NRL clubs throughout his coaching career of over 20 years including New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers. He was also head coach of Bradford Bulls in 2016.

