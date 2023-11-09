Bradford Bulls hooker James Segeyaro finds new club

BRADFORD BULLS hooker James Segeyaro has found a new club following the culmination of the 2023 Championship season.

The 32-year-old had been brought in by the West Yorkshire club on a deal until the end of 2023, but a serious knee injury sustained towards the latter end of the season ruled Segeyaro out.

Now he has left Odsal to take up a deal with Wests Devils in the Illawarra League.

Segeyaro made the move to Bradford after enjoying a spell in the French Elite One domestic competition with FC Lezignan, with the hooker previously having a spell in Super League with Leeds Rhinos.

He was infamously banned in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance before making his return with the Manly Sea Eagles’ feeder team Blacktown Workers in 2022.

