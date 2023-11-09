Tom Lineham’s new club set to be confirmed following Wakefield Trinity release

TOM LINEHAM’S new club is set to be confirmed following his release from Wakefield Trinity.

New head coach Daryl Powell took to BBC Radio Leeds last night with owner Matt Ellis, where he confirmed the departure of Lineham, saying: “Tom’s left the club. That was announced. Tom’s left. I think it’s common knowledge that Tom’s left.”

The winger registered just three tries in 20 appearances for Trinity since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The so-called ‘Flying Pig’ joined Trinity from Warrington Wolves where he had become a cult hero, scoring 83 tries in 133 appearances, but the 31-year-old has struggled for form and fitness whilst at Belle Vue.

League Express previously revealed that Lineham is set to pen a deal with Championship side York Knights – the club where the winger’s rugby league career started – and that move will be announced shortly.

Born in Leeds, Lineham made 20 appearance for York back in 2009 and 2010 before being snapped up by Hull FC.

On Humberside, the winger scored 54 tries in 68 games before leaving for Warrington ahead of the 2016 Super League season.

