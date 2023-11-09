2024 World Club Challenge set to take place in the UK as Wigan Warriors favourite to host Penrith Panthers

THE 2024 World Club Challenge is set to take place in the UK as Wigan Warriors look to be the favourite to host Penrith Panthers.

St Helens were victorious in the latest instalment when they visited Penrith for the 2023 equivalent, with the Warriors also enjoying success in the competition.

Wigan defeated Cronulla Sharks at the DW Stadium in 2017 after defeats at home in 2011 to St George Illawarra Dragons and in 2019 to Sydney Roosters.

And the Warriors also travelled to Australia in 2014 to take on Sydney Roosters, though they were defeated in that game.

But, despite Wigan’s willingness to visit Australia as well as Las Vegas for the World Club Challenge, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Penrith are favourites to make the trip to the UK due to not being included in the Pre-Season Challenge competition.

The Australian publication believes that the date for the World Club Challenge will likely be February 24th, with Penrith’s NRL season set to start against Melbourne Storm on March 8th.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.