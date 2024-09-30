Bradford Bulls issue warning and call for more financial support from RFL

BRADFORD might have reported a £22,000 profit in their latest set of accounts, for the year up to November 30, 2023. But chief executive Jason Hirst warned it will take the continued and even increasing backing of owners, benefactors, sponsors, supporters and volunteers to keep the Bulls in the black.

Hirst highlighted the scale of the operation and “very little” central distribution money, with chairman Nigel Wood claiming the RFL should be more supportive financially.

“We are in a unique proposition outside the current Super League,” said Hirst, who along with Wood, is working to getting the club back into the top-flight.

“Across the main club and our excellent foundation, we regularly field nine teams, with men’s, women’s, wheelchair, physical disability, learning disability and various junior sides.

“No other part-time, non-Super League club attempts to get so much Rugby League played across all of these genres.

“Indeed numerous Super League clubs run far fewer predominantly self-financed teams than we do.

“Being outside Super League currently, we do so with very little central distribution, so inevitably we have to rely upon the efforts and generosity of our many volunteers, sponsors, supporters and benefactors, as well as our owners.

“Also, the club’s essential decision to re-acquire the lease of Odsal, to protect our home ground, will undoubtedly add significant further cost, so we will have to work even harder to balance the budget, while fielding a high-quality, competitive and successful first team.”

Bradford have appointed former club foundation worker Sarah McCann as marketing manager.

