Bradford Bulls’ likely IMG score revealed as Super League remains long-term aim

BRADFORD BULLS have been steadily improving on and off the field in recent years.

Now, it has got to the point that the West Yorkshire club is realistically aiming for Super League as a long-term goal.

In the provisional grading score set out by IMG towards the back end of last year, the Bulls ranked 14th out of 36 professional rugby league clubs with a score of 12.02.

Since then, Bradford chief executive Jason Hirst has charted the improvements made by the club, with the Bulls set to score over 13 points when the real IMG grades are given out later in the year.

“I’m confident our score will increase from the original provisional rating of 12.02 to something 13 and above,” Hirst told League Express.

“I cannot and will not be more specific than that, as there are still too many unknowns e.g. our final League placing and our progress or success should we reach the end of season play-offs.

“In short, we’re doing our best to score as highly as we can. Our focus is on ourselves although other clubs around us in the IMG scoring table will, obviously be doing all they can to improve also.”

Hirst pointed to the strengthening of the Bradford squad with signings such as Max Lehmann and Franklin Pele as the club doing all they can to improve their on-field performance points.

“What I can say, for definite, is that we have undoubtedly strengthened our squad (and will continue to do so) these last few months.

“That’s to give us every chance of finishing as high up the Championship table as possible, to in turn, get us into the play-offs in the hope a Grand Final victory.”

