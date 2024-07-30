Sam Burgess signs new Warrington Wolves deal

SAM BURGESS has penned a new deal with Warrington Wolves until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 35-year-old has transformed the club both on and off the field since his appointment 12 months ago.

In his first season in charge Burgess guided the Wire to the Challenge Cup final in June whilst the club currently sits top of the Super League table heading into the business end of the campaign.

Sam Burgess said: “It’s great to extend my time at the club.

“I love the town and the community and both me and my family are really enjoying our time here. The support from the board has been fantastic and the fans have been brilliant with me.

“We’re heading in the right direction and I felt two years wasn’t enough and a third gives us more scope to plan with what we’re building here.”

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick added: “We are delighted to have secured Sam for a further 12 months.

“At a fans event at the beginning of the season, having seen in the preseason how Sam operated, I promised our supporters that we would have a team this town and community can be proud of. It’s fair to say he has absolutely delivered on that.

“I think we’ve got the best and most sought after young coach in the game. The foundations he and his team are laying will hopefully set us up for something special for a long time.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast