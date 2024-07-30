Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity maverick Jarrod Sammut returns to former club on loan

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the re-signing of mercurial half-back Jarrod Sammut on a loan deal until the end of the 2024 season.

The 37-year-old first donned the red, amber and black between 2012 and 2013 – scoring 32 tries in just 40 appearances.

Spells at Wakefield Trinity, London Broncos and Wigan Warriors followed for the Maltese international, who brings his prolific try-scoring record back to Odsal.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll believes Sammut will bring a ‘freshness and energy’ to his group – as well we approach the final stages of the regular season.

“It’s no secret we have been looking for a quality half now for a number of months, as they are few and far between, so it is hugely satisfying to be able to get one over the line,” said O’Carroll.

“To also bring in a player the quality of Jarrod alongside the affiliation he has with the club is fantastic, he’s extremely excited about coming and helping us at the back end of the season.

“The owners and Jason have worked extremely hard and backed me in trying to bring in someone and we have managed to do that with Jarrod which is fantastic. I like the fact he can play in a system but also if he sees an opportunity, he will be brave and take it and that can rub off on the players around him with the quality he has.”

“Jordan [Lilley] has done fantastic but there’s an element where I feel sorry for him because he’s been on his own, he looks really good when there’s been a settled partner, he gets even better.

“Jarrod will bring professionalism and high standards with the way he looks after himself, he’s got a great knowledge of the game, the competition and he’s been successful at this level too.

“He knows what it takes, he will bring a freshness and an energy to our group and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

