Leeds Rhinos’ pulling power demonstrated in Lachie Miller transfer from Newcastle Knights

LEEDS RHINOS announced the signing of Newcastle Knights star Lachie Miller back in late August on a three-year deal.

Miller himself still had two years to run on his Newcastle deal, but Leeds got their man – just like they did with Salford Red Devils pair Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft.

However, renowned Newcastle Herald journalist Barry Toohey has revealed the inside story behind Miller’s transfer, with the Rhinos’ pulling power evident.

Toohey revealed that Newcastle wanted to keep the 29-year-old after he impressed following a move from Cronulla Sharks, but that Leeds “head-hunted” Miller in a bid to improve their squad.

Toohey posted on X: “Miller wasn’t shopped. He was head-hunted by Leeds and Knights didn’t want to release him initially.”

Of course, Leeds’ reputation worldwide still resonates even though they finished outside the top six in 2023 – and that is something that the club should be very proud of.

Miller wasn’t shopped. He was head-hunted by Leeds and Knights didn’t want to release him initially. Huge difference. https://t.co/asZvKWmsTd — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) November 23, 2023

