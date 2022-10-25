Bradford Bulls make huge Leeds Rhinos coup just a week after Jack Walker signing

BRADFORD Bulls have made a huge Leeds Rhinos coup just a week after signing Jack Walker.

The Bulls have swooped for former Leeds and Toronto Wolfpack forward Bodene Thompson who was let go by the Rhinos at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

It is another statement of intent from Bradford and further proof that the West Yorkshire club are not just going to make up the numbers in the Championship in 2023.

The forward joins from neighbours Leeds on a one-year deal, after featuring in their Grand Final defeat to St Helens earlier in the year, making a combined total of 48 appearances for the Super League side, scoring four tries.

Thompson will add huge experience to Mark Dunning’s 2023 Pack, with the prop spending time in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers.

The New Zealander has also tasted promotion from the Betfred Championship, with Toronto Wolfpack in 2019.