Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC star lands coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC star Jordan Rankin has landed a new coaching role.

Rankin returned to his native Australia during 2020 for personal reasons after enjoying a new lease of life at the Tigers under previous head coach Daryl Powell.

The livewire playmaker also had spells at Hull FC and the Huddersfield Giants whilst in Super League, with a two-year hiatus in the middle of the 2010s saw him play with NRL side Wests Tigers.

After departing the UK, the 30-year-old has joined the Parramatta Eels in an attempt to carve out yet another career in the NRL but has instead gone down the coaching route alongside that role.

Now, League Express understands that Rankin will be assistant coach of the Eels’ SG Ball Under-19s side for 2023 as Rankin attempts to gain the necessary experience to progress through the coaching ranks.