St George Illawarra Dragons release Paul Turner immediately to take up Super League deal

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS have released Paul Turner immediately to take up a deal in Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that the Dragons will now head to the open market in a bid to replace Turner, who will be moving to the UK with immediate effect.

Turner was still contracted to St George for the 2024 NRL season, but he made just one appearance for the Red V during last year, debuting in Round 19.

It remains to be seen which Super League club Turner will be signing for but only London Broncos and Warrington Wolves have a quota spot remaining.

Turner, 23, debuted for the New Zealand Warriors back in 2020, making just three appearances before heading to the Gold Coast Titans for the 2022 season.

There, the playmaker registered seven appearances, but signed for St George for 2023 and 2024.

