Craig Lingard’s verdict on Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire as assistant takes up Super League job

CRAIG LINGARD has sung the praises of his former assistant coach Danny McGuire, with the latter taking the vacant head coaching job at Castleford Tigers.

Rugby League Live revealed over a week ago that McGuire was being tipped for the top Castleford job after working under Lingard during the 2024 Super League season.

Hull KR’s defence coach Brett Delaney has also taken up a role at The Jungle to be McGuire’s number two.

And despite being dismissed from his role as Castleford’s number one, Lingard has explained McGuire’s plus points and why the Castleford job is an “exciting” one.

“He’s (McGuire) a great coach and he knows the game,” Lingard told League Express.

“Technically, he is very good and what he’s done as a player is something we all know about.

“It’s obviously a different job going from assistant coach to a head coach and he will have to learn on the go if he does get the job as he has had no experience except as an interim before.

“But, it’s an exciting job to have is the Castleford one. There is a lot of potential at the club.”

McGuire’s only period as a head coach came during the 2022 Super League season with Hull KR, with the former Leeds Rhinos halfback taking charge of the East Yorkshire side for nine games following Tony Smith’s abrupt departure.

In those nine games, McGuire won four and lost five.

