Bradford Bulls move for Leeds Rhinos youngster

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of young hooker Mason Corbett from Leeds Rhinos on a one year deal.

The 18-year-old featured at both Academy and Reserve grade for the Super League outfit in 2024, making 18 appearances and scoring two tries.

A former East Leeds junior, Corbett also enjoyed minutes at first-team level in the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy clash between Bradford and Leeds in January.

Corbett has spoken of his excitement at working under Brian Noble next season – declaring his intention to tap into the knowledge of those around him to develop his game: “I’m buzzing, all I can think about is the club’s heritage and working under Brian [Noble] is an exciting prospect,” said Corbett.

“With Brian having played at hooker it is really exciting news for me, when me and my family found out he was returning as head coach we were buzzing. There’s so much knowledge I can take from him to add to my own game.

“In Mitch [Souter] and Tyran [Ott] there’s two really good players I can learn from and that is something a lad my age needs to do. I need to tap into the older lads and gain from their knowledge, it is a real boost to have them around me.

“I am eager to get going, I pride myself in being a confident player and I have come from a position as captain in the Academy at Leeds so I am excited to get to know the lads and prosper next season.”

Head coach Brian Noble believes the Bulls have secured the services of an “exciting player” – with the move benefitting both parties moving forward.

“I was surprised when Leeds announced they were releasing him, in discussions with Eamon before he left we thought he would be a good acquisition.

“We see him in the same line as people like Eliot Peposhi, who we had a lot of success with and have a lot of time for, so Mason will only add to the bright prospects of the club moving forward, so I am thrilled he has agreed to come and join us.

“We will develop him the best we can, we want him to enjoy himself also but the bits I have seen of him he is a very exciting player and if he grows and his potential comes to fruition we have a really good acquisition.

“He won’t be short of people to ask for advice, we are well rounded in that position at the moment, players who’ve played nine and also the likes of Sam Hallas and Jordan Lilley who can help too, it is a good move for him and a good move for us.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast