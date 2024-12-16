Every Super League club’s best choice for Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2025

THE 2024 Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel ended with Hull KR star Mikey Lewis scooping up the award, taking the title from Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French who took the accolade in 2023.

Moving forward into 2025, all 12 Super League clubs have recruited players that they think can help take them to the next level, whilst also retaining some of the competition’s best players.

Among all of these stars ready to take to the field in 2025, one of them will include next year’s Man of Steel. But, who is every club’s best choice to win it?

Castleford Tigers – Judah Rimbu

This kid is a real star and is still only 23 years of age. Castleford managed to sneak Judah Rimbu’s signature ahead of potential NRL suitors, with the Tigers doing the business early before the hooker was on show in this year’s Pacific Cup competition. A real livewire in the mould of Leigh Leopards’ Edwin Ipape, Rimbu will light up Super League in 2025.

Catalans Dragons – Luke Keary

Another new signing that will take Super League by storm, Luke Keary was a wanted man in the NRL before deciding to join Catalans after juggling with the idea of possible retirement. Sydney Roosters still wanted to keep Keary at the club, but the Dragons and Steve McNamara lured the Ireland international halfway across the world. At 32, the halfback may be in the twilight of his career but he could still be the main man for Catalans in 2025.

Huddersfield Giants – Tui Lolohea

With the ability to create something out of nothing, Tui Lolohea is Huddersfield’s best shot of winning Man of Steel. The Tonga international really needs to nail the consistency in his game because, on his day, Lolohea is one of the most skilful players in Super League.

Hull KR – Mikey Lewis

He did it in 2024 and there’s no reason why Mikey Lewis cannot do it again in 2025 for Hull KR. Back-to-back Man of Steel awards don’t come around too often – indeed only St Helens captain Paul Sculthorpe has achieved such a feat in 2001 and 2002 – but Lewis has shown that he can make the step up to the next level for both club and country. A mature side was shown in 2024 alongside an improved kicking game which makes Lewis even more dangerous in 2025.

Leeds Rhinos – Jake Connor

It just has to be Jake Connor to make this list for Leeds. Signed in the off-season from Huddersfield, Connor has the ability to turn a game on a sixpence – the only trouble is doing it on a consistent basis. Everyone knows the former Hull FC’s talents, it’s just about showcasing them for longer periods of time. Get that right in an environment such as Headingley and Connor will likely thrive.

Leigh Leopards – Lachlan Lam

You can’t really much look further than Lachlan Lam for Leigh’s shot at Man of Steel. The halfback has become one of Leigh’s best players of the summer era over the years and, under his father Adrian, has often played some tantalising rugby league. David Armstrong could also be worth a shout following his move from Newcastle Knights, but Lam has shown that he can do it time and time again in Super League.

Salford Red Devils – Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd finished runner-up in 2024 to Mikey Lewis, but he is so important to this Salford side that he just has to be on this list for 2025 too. A brilliant tactician with a stunning rugby league brain, Sneyd is the archetypal halfback with a great kicking game and a pinpoint goalkicking ability.

St Helens – Tristan Sailor

Jack Welsby would be the obvious choice here, but with head coach Paul Wellens moving Welsby into the halves, that will free up Tristan Sailor to do what he does best at fullback. The former Brisbane Broncos flyer is lightning quick and can find a gap out of nowhere. If Saints are to do well in 2025, then Sailor will be performing to the best of his ability. Working alongside former tutor Lee Briers will also help the 26-year-old.

Wakefield Trinity – Jake Trueman

It wasn’t too long ago that Jake Trueman was being touted as the next England halfback during his time with Castleford. However, a disappointing spell at Hull FC marred by injury and loss of form has seen Trueman reunite with former Tigers boss Daryl Powell at Wakefield. Under Powell, Trueman played his best rugby and the move could be a catalyst for the halfback to reinvent himself.

Warrington Wolves – George Williams

George Williams’ teammate, Matt Dufty, almost won the Man of Steel in 2024, but finished behind Marc Sneyd and Mikey Lewis in the pecking order. However, watch Williams thrive in 2025 as he becomes the main man alongside youngster Leon Hayes. There is no doubting Williams’ talent nor leadership, so another year under head coach Sam Burgess should see the England international go to the next level.

Wigan Warriors – Bevan French

There can be no one else for this Wigan team but Bevan French to be in the running for Man of Steel in 2025. The electric livewire won both the Lance Todd Trophy and the Rob Burrow Award for man-of-the-match displays in the Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final respectively, and French is only going to get better. The 28-year-old is truly a joy to watch on a rugby league field and he will likely be the bookies’ favourite to win it in 2025.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast