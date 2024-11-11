Bradford Bulls playmaker leaves for rival Championship club

BRADFORD BULLShave confirmed that Billy Jowitt has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities at another Betfred Championship club.

The 23-year-old made his senior bow in 2021 having come through the club’s Academy and Reserves pathway, but a series of injuries has restricted him to just 26 appearances in four years.

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Brian Noble said: “Billy has been bedevilled by a number of injures in his career, I have got a lot of time for Billy and he will become a super player.

“Billy needs to be able to play games and we couldn’t guarantee him the game time he needs to be able to develop and become that player.

“We are sad to see him go but wish him the best of luck in the future and we will always be keeping tabs to see his progress.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast