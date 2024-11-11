Ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower Ethan O’Neill makes Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Ethan O’Neill on a two-year contract.

Ethan is set to join the elite group of fathers and sons to play for Leigh, as his father Julian O’Neill (HN#1258) scored 122 points in 12 games for the club in 2006.

A highly rated second row forward, 25-year-old Ethan was born in Sydney and has been on the registers of South Sydney and Brisbane Broncos. In 2024 he was a regular for the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Ethan is an edge back rower who has played a lot of Queensland Cup and NSW Cup games in the past few seasons.

“It was important to bring depth to the back row after the departure of Kai O’Donnell and I am looking forward to seeing how Ethan integrates into the squad.”

Ethan’s father Julian was a halfback who played for London Broncos, Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh in the UK.

He had a successful career in Australia, where he won international honours with the Australian Super League team in 1997 and played State of Origin for Queensland.

During his time at Wigan in 2002-03 he partnered Leopards’ head coach Adrian Lam at halfback for the Warriors, including the 2002 Challenge Cup Final victory over St Helens at Murrayfield.

Ethan O’Neill said: “I’m real excited about coming to Leigh and joining a club that’s building something special.

“I can’t wait to meet all the staff and players and especially the fans!

“It’s a massive opportunity for me to come over and show everyone what sort of person and player I am.

“Bring on 2025!”

