London Broncos snap up ex-Leeds Rhinos forward

LONDON BRONCOS have announce dthe signing of 22 year-old prop forward and former Leeds Rhinos man Ben Hursey-Hord.

The signing sees Hursey-Hord return to the club after joining the London Broncos academy as a 17-year-old in 2019 before leaving to go to university in Leeds.

The former Invicta Panthers junior was then signed by Leeds Rhinos and was a regular in the reserve side before joining Halifax Panthers in February of this year.

Speaking to London Broncos media, Hursey-Hord said he is looking forward to returning: “I’m really excited to be coming back to London.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter with the club and looking forward to getting stuck in this season.”

In 2024, Hursey-Hord played 10 times for Halifax Panthers scoring two tries and also spent time on loan at Whitehaven.

