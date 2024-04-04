Super League given major boost with revelation of viewing figures and attendances from early season start

SUPER LEAGUE has been given a major boost with the revelation of viewing figures and attendances from the early part of the 2024 season.

St Helens’ home game against Wigan Warriors on Good Friday was the highest peak audience figure of the season, with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Saints the highest average audience this year.

Meanwhile, this year’s Good Friday clash between Saints and Wigan were significantly up on the figures from last year’s Good Friday.

The cumulative audience figures from the first six rounds are also up, with well over three million in terms of the cumulative audience – an increase of between 15 and 20 per cent from last year.

In terms of attendances, the average is up 4.1 per cent on the same stage of the 2023 season with over 9,500 average. That number is up 1 per cent on last year with over 330,000 people attending games so far this season.

Meanwhile, RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Lloyd, has confirmed that the BBC has outperformed Channel 4 in terms of viewing figures from last year.

“At this point, the two TV games on linear on BBC Two performed better than the Channel 4 games this time last year.

“The BBC provides the service of not just Super League but the Challenge Cup, the online coverage – all match highlights are on the BBC Sports website which is the biggest sport website in the world.”

