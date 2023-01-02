The most disciplined and ill-disciplined Super League sides of 2022 revealed with Wigan Warriors impressing

THE 2022 Super League season has been and gone with the 2023 season starting in a month.

However, for some sides, they will be wanting to improve drastically on one key area that let them down last season – discipline.

In terms of yellow and red cards handed out in 2022 there was a massive contrast between a number of clubs, with Castleford Tigers incurring the most cards with two reds and a gargantuan 17 yellows.

Leeds Rhinos weren’t too far behind with three red cards and 15 yellows, with Catalans Dragons being handed three reds and 12 yellows.

The Salford Red Devils, Hull FC and St Helens were all given 12 cards in 2022 but with varying degrees of colour as Salford were given 12 yellows, Saints one red and 11 yellows whilst Hull were given three reds and nine yellows.

Warrington Wolves were next with ten yellow cards, but not far behind were the Huddersfield Giants on one red card and eight yellows.

Despite being at the lower end of the table, Wakefield Trinity only incurred seven yellows with Toulouse Olympique just six.

Meanwhile, Hull KR impressed with their tidy discipline, having been given only five yellow cards all season.

The Robins were tied on cards with Wigan Warriors who were similarly impressive with their discipline, with just two reds and three yellows being awarded to Matt Peet’s men.

Moving forward into 2023, it’s obvious that some sides have more work to do on discipline than others, but the possibility of having another card fest as was seen in the first few months of 2022 is unlikely to be repeated.