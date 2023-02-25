Ex-Wakefield Trinity veterans David Fifita and Tinirau Arona debut against each other for the first time since Super League exit

FORMER Wakefield Trinity veterans David Fifita and Tinirau Arona went up against each other for the first time since their respective Super League exits.

The duo had made their name in the UK top flight with Trinity, but both had departed Belle Vue at the end of 2022.

Fifita spent almost seven seasons with Wakefield, registering nearly 150 appearances whilst Arona made 153 appearances in seven seasons.

The ‘Big Bopper’ played for the Entrance Tigers against Arona’s Wentworthvillle Magpies and the pair were all smiles at full-time despite Fifita’s side winning!