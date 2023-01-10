Bradford Bulls hint at five new signings ahead of 2023 Championship season following reveal of Mark Dunning’s squad numbers

BRADFORD BULLS appear ready to bring in five new recruits following the release of the West Yorkshire club’s squad numbers last night.

Whilst most of the focus seemed to be on Tom Holmes being given the number one shirt and Jack Walker the 31 jersey, there were also five spaces in Mark Dunning’s squad for 2023.

There were no numbers 23, 24 ,27, 28 and 29, hinting at further recruitment for Bradford going into one of the most important seasons for the club in their most recent history.

Dunning has spoken openly about recruitment in the past, stating that it is forever an ‘open door’, with the Bulls being linked with a number of Super League forwards as well as potential Leeds Rhinos loanees.

Here is the squad in full:

1 Tom Holmes

2 Ben Blackmore

3 Joe Arundel

4 Kieran Gill

5 David Foggin-Johnston

6 Dec Patton

7 Jordan Lilley

8 Jordan Baldwinson

9 George Flanagan Snr

10 Michael Lawrence

11 Brad England

12 Chester Butler

13 Bodene Thompson

14 Ebon Scurr

15 AJ Wallace

16 Brad Foster

17 Sam Scott

18 Keven Appo

19 Max Clarke

20 Billy Jowitt

21 Fenton Rogers

22 George Roby

25 Myles Lawford

26 George Flanagan Jnr

30 Jordan Myers

31 Jack Walker

32 Marcus Green

33 Brad Ho

34 Michael Hoyle