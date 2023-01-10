Bradford Bulls hint at five new signings ahead of 2023 Championship season following reveal of Mark Dunning’s squad numbers

BRADFORD BULLS appear ready to bring in five new recruits following the release of the West Yorkshire club’s squad numbers last night.
Whilst most of the focus seemed to be on Tom Holmes being given the number one shirt and Jack Walker the 31 jersey, there were also five spaces in Mark Dunning’s squad for 2023.
There were no numbers 23, 24 ,27, 28 and 29, hinting at further recruitment for Bradford going into one of the most important seasons for the club in their most recent history.
Dunning has spoken openly about recruitment in the past, stating that it is forever an ‘open door’, with the Bulls being linked with a number of Super League forwards as well as potential Leeds Rhinos loanees.
Here is the squad in full:
1 Tom Holmes
2 Ben Blackmore
3 Joe Arundel
4 Kieran Gill
5 David Foggin-Johnston
6 Dec Patton
7 Jordan Lilley
8 Jordan Baldwinson
9 George Flanagan Snr
10 Michael Lawrence
11 Brad England
12 Chester Butler
13 Bodene Thompson
14 Ebon Scurr
15 AJ Wallace
16 Brad Foster
17 Sam Scott
18 Keven Appo
19 Max Clarke
20 Billy Jowitt
21 Fenton Rogers
22 George Roby
25 Myles Lawford
26 George Flanagan Jnr
30 Jordan Myers
31 Jack Walker
32 Marcus Green
33 Brad Ho
34 Michael Hoyle