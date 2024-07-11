Bradford Bulls send in offer as “preferred bid” to purchase Odsal leasehold

BRADFORD BULLS have submitted an offer to reacquire the leasehold interest in Odsal.

The Bulls’ offer to secure its club at Odsal Stadium will be discussed at the RFL Council on 22 July 2024.

Bradford have been advised that the RFL Board will present the Bulls’ offer as the preferred bid to the members and they will listen to their views before finalising their decision.

CEO Jason Hirst said “It is well documented that the running costs of Odsal are very, very substantial so once the RFL decided to sell the lease we had to think hard about whether we could afford to take it on. The club’s board concluded that Odsal was our spiritual home and we should do all we can to bring the stadium back into the ownership of the club, to protect rugby league in the city.”

