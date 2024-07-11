Midlands Hurricanes reject audacious bid for Mark Dunning and Leigh Beattie

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have rejected an audacious bid for head coach Mark Dunning and assistant Leigh Beattie, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Dunning and Beattie have been at the helm at the Hurricanes since last year following the duo’s exit from Bradford Bulls earlier in the 2023 Championship season.

Since then, both men have been integral in raising standards and building a top culture at the Midlands club – and it’s that success that has piqued the interest of Keighley Cougars.

The Cougars themselves are going through yet another transitional period, with Australian Matt Foster having been given the elbow earlier this week.

Keighley’s director of rugby Jake Webster has since taken over the reins on an interim basis, but the West Yorkshire club attempted to lure Dunning and Beattie to Cougar Park in a bid to rally the club ahead of an intense League One run-in.

The Cougars currently sit joint top of the third tier alongside a revived Oldham, but currently sit coachless.

