Sydney Roosters veteran Luke Keary’s Super League move set to be announced

SYDNEY ROOSTERS veteran Luke Keary will be moving to Super League on a two-year deal from the 2025 season.

Keary, who had initially underlined his desire to retire at the end of the 2024 NRL season following a number of concussions, will link up with the Catalans Dragons.

The move has long been touted after Rugby League Live revealed the initial news last month, with the 32-year-old set to make the transfer to the south of France.

Previously, Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, had reported that Keary would not backflip on his decision to retire at the end of the season.

That, however, seems unlikely, with Channel 9’s Danny Weidler revealing the news of Keary’s two-year deal with the Dragons.

