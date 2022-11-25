North Queensland Cowboys star set to reject move worth £2.3 million

NORTH Queensland Cowboys star Jeremiah Nanai is set to reject a $4.2 million deal – worth £2.3 million – after being one of the most sought-after stars in the NRL in recent years.

Nanai ran NRL defences ragged during the 2022 season, earning three State of Origin appearances with Queensland as well as two caps for Australia.

Since 2019, the forward has scored 18 tries in 27 appearances and has attracted considerable attention given his great form with a Sydney club willing to offer Nanai $4.2 million over five years.

Speaking on Triple M, rugby league legend Mark Geyer believes the huge offer could be from the Parramatta Eels, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons or the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“There is a Sydney club reportedly offering boom Cowboys player Jeremiah Nanai $4.2 million over a five year deal,” Geyer said on Triple M.

“If you look at the Sydney clubs that have money you would think it is maybe the Eels or the Sharks or the Sea Eagles or Dragons.

“But if they could get him away form the Cowboys my goodness. He’s 19 years of age. He is a try-scoring freak. He got rookie of the year last season.

“It would be a coup, but I don’t think he will leave the Cowboys. I think this is posturing from his management to try and get him some more money.”