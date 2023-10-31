Sam Kasiano linked with exit from Warrington Wolves

SAM KASIANO could exit Warrington Wolves as new head coach Sam Burgess gets to grips with his new team and club.

League Express understands that Kasiano is on the outer at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the 33-year-old only joining Warrington ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

During last season, the blockbusting forward registered 24 appearances, but had spells out of the side due to injury, suspension and loss of form in what proved to be a rollercoaster year for the Wolves.

Despite winning their first eight games of the season, Warrington went on to finish outside of the Super League play-offs as Daryl Powell lost his job and Gary Chambers took charge on an interim basis.

Now Burgess will take the reins at the Wolves, having signed a two-year deal but Kasiano may not be part of the England hero’s plans with the Cheshire club.

Kasiano did sign a two-year deal with Warrington.

