Bradford Bulls snap up Wakefield Trinity man

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Romain Franco from Wakefield Trinity on a loan deal until the end of the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old made his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons in 2021 before joining Trinity midway through the 2023 season, where he has scored 7 tries in 9 appearances.

Franco, whose versatility can see him cover a number of back field positions, reunites with Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, who he previously worked with at the Dragons.

O’Carroll believes Franco’s quality and versatility will prove beneficial to his side in the final rounds of the regular season: “I am excited about working with Romain again having worked with him previously in France,” said O’Carroll.

“He can play full-back, wing, centre and even in the halves – he has some real quality when he plays in those positions which has probably hurt him coming through.

“I know Romain challenged himself to come over here and he probably has not played as many games as he would’ve liked so he will be eager to impress.

“He’s competitive, he’s got speed, he’s smart and he speaks good English too so it won’t be too much of an issue getting him on board with what we’re trying to do. He will be good around the group and I know our boys will welcome him in.”

