Clement Martin makes Super League move amidst flurry of offers

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Clément Martin.

The French centre or winger who currently plays for Lézignan, 19, has signed his first professional contract with the Dragons. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

A product of Lézignan’s academy, he has been one of the revelations of the Elite 1 season. His great performances have been rewarded with a selection for France under 19s this summer.

The talented young player has attracted interest from Super League and NRL clubs in recent weeks. Despite the hype, the rising star of French rugby league has joined Catalans Dragons.

He will join the Dragons training’ squad with immediate effect.

Catalans Dragons Sporting Director Neil McIlroy said: “We are well aware of the challenges ahead of us to stay competitive with the English clubs and the signing of Clément, following Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet’s commitment to the club, is important for us.

“Having two of the best players of their generation at the Dragons sends a strong message about our commitment to train and develop French players.”

