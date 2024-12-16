Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers unite in unprecedented initiative

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are joining forces with neighbours and rivals Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity to tackle a variety of social issues across the council area which takes in all three clubs.

The respective foundations (charitable arms) of the trio are uniting to try to help address health inequalities, youth engagement and community safety.

It’s with the support of the RFL Foundation’s new Community Trust, which was launched in October and is dedicated to “furthering the sport’s social-impact goals”.

The governing body’s social impact manager Ashleigh Seddon explained: “Rugby League has always been more than just a sport – it’s a lifeline for our communities.

“From its origins in 1895, the sport has prioritised the wellbeing of those who support it.

“With the launch of the Community Trust, we’re enhancing our commitment to make a tangible difference to the lives of people across our regions.”

Wakefield District Council, one of 36 ‘metropolitan’ type local authorities in England, serves more than 350,000 people.

Through their partnership, the foundations aim to “foster stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities through combined resources, expertise and influence”.

Castleford Tigers Foundation manager Anthony Atherton said: “The power of Rugby League is a wonderful thing and using it to drive change will only benefit our community.

“Tackling inequalities and raising aspirations requires consistency, hard work, and strong partnerships.

“This collaboration demonstrates that by putting rivalries aside off the field, we can make a real difference across the district we all serve.”

