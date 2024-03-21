Bradford Bulls star banned in aftermath of Wakefield Trinity loss

BRADFORD BULLS winger Jorge Taufua has been handed a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C Head C0ntact charge given in the aftermath of his side’s 42-12 loss to Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

Taufua was sinbinned in the fifth minute after colliding with Josh Griffin on the latter’s way to the line for Wakefield’s first try of the game.

However, the former Wakefield winger also failed a Head Injury Assessment after suffering a concussion in that tackle, meaning he played no further part in that fixture.

Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll said after the game that he backed Taufua following the collision, saying: “I don’t know what he can do, he was trying to stop a try. I’m alright with that.

“With Taufua I will back him each day of the week, he was sparked out and didn’t know about it

“I don’t know what more Jorge can do with that.”

However, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel hasn’t agreed with Taufua set to sit out Bradford’s next two Championship fixtures.

