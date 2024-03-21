St Helens chief executive bares all on difficulty of living with ADHD and dyslexia

ST HELENS chief executive Mike Rush has bared all on the difficulty of living with ADHD and dyslexia.

Rush, who graduated from the Manchester Metropolitan University in 2019 with a Masters in Sporting Directorship, took to LinkedIn to reveal his lifelong challenge with both conditions.

The current CEO has been with Saints since 1999, when he first joined the Merseyside club as an Executive Development Manager before positions of Player Performance Manager, Assistant Coach and finally Chief Executive in 2012 took him to the top.

But, that rise is even more impressive when considering that Rush has had two major battles throughout his life.

Rush posted on LinkedIn: “At a time when the words ADHD seem to be in the press every day, I thought it would be a good time to highlight how the above has played both a positive and negative way in my career and life.

“High school and then University was always a struggle when it came to reading and writing, In truth the only thing that kept me interested in school was PE and the staff within this department. Similar at University, playing sport everyday was a dream and the positive experience was too great to affect the reading and writing piece.

“It was at University that I was first diagnosed with Dyslexia in my third year while writing my dissertation, immediately all those English lessons and the anxiety generated by reading out loud etc had a reason.

“Dyslexia usually runs in families and is a life-long condition, this is true with our family, with both my girls being diagnosed with the same condition, thankfully a lot earlier than I was.

“Ever since I can remember I would describe myself as odd, different, hyperactive, probably annoying in many ways to many people. So, I recently explored why?

“In short, the answer was I live with ADHD and all the symptoms you hear or read about explain a lot about me.

“I was lucky that on my recent master’s degree to have a cohort of people who embraced that I was different and two individuals who embraced me and have become very close friends and since played a major role in my career and the success I have experienced, Steve Harper and Jon Daniels.

“Nothing has changed since I was diagnosed with ADHD other than it explains a lot and I am more aware of how I behave at times, and I try and manage this side of my life better.

“I do feel bad that looking at my two girls I am sure one is living with ADHD and the other must be close too, this is hard to see at times especially around school life and the ability to embrace learning at times.

“How do I suffer? I have trouble controlling impulsive behaviour, difficulty paying attention, or over activity, it interferes with a my ability to stay on a task and maintain focus at times. I often can act without thinking or have difficulty with self-control, i have trouble paying attention to and responding to details. Restlessness, fidgeting with hands and feet, talking too much and over thinking, and then the anxiety that then comes with all the above.

“I can only apologise as I can imagine I am a nightmare to work with and for, but I also believe having both conditions have allowed me to be successful in so many ways.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.