Bradford Bulls star reveals Castleford Tigers move has broken down as he confirms club for 2023

CASTLEFORD Tigers have failed in their pursuit of a Bradford Bulls star.

Bradford forward AJ Wallace has confirmed to League Express that his prospective move to Lee Radford’s side has broken down and that he will be staying at Bradford for the 2023 season.

It had been thought that a deal had been concluded with Castleford, but Wallace has confirmed that he will have to look for Super League options for 2024 and beyond.

Though a move to the top flight will not be forthcoming for 2023, the Jamaican international has revealed to League Express his intent to work harder than ever to nail down a first-team spot for Bradford in a bid to earn a Super League move after his deal at the Bulls expires.

Meanwhile, Bradford themselves have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks with the signing of Leeds Rhinos pair Bodene Thompson and Jack Walker whilst Tom Holmes has joined from Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

On the flip side, Castleford have signed four so far ahead of the 2023 Super League season with Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete and Muizz Mustapha penning deals at the Jungle for next season and beyond as Radford attempts to rebuild following a disappointing 2022.

Former Leeds man Jack Broadbent is still thought to have signed for the Tigers, but Wallace will not become number six.