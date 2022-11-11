Super League-linked centre Brayden Wiliame finds new club

SUPER League-linked centre Brayden Wiliame has found a new club.

However, the former Catalans Dragons centre will not be making the move to the northern hemisphere, instead he has signed for the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.

29-year-old Wiliame, who started his career at Parramatta Eels before signing for the Manly Sea Eagles, played for Catalans between 2017 and 2019.

It’s fair to say that the Australian-born Fijian enjoyed his time in the south of France, scoring 35 tries in 77 games, as he helped the club win their first piece of silverware in the 2018 Challenge Cup Final.

That form earned him a move back to the NRL with St George Illawarra, but he only played 17 games across two seasons before leaving to play Rugby Union back in France with Perpignan where he has been ever since.

It was thought that Wiliame would be moving to Super League with Leeds Rhinos linked with his signature, but he has performed a u-turn to return to the NRL where he made his name.

“We’re thrilled to secure Brayden and look forward to the experience he’ll bring to the squad as well as the added versatility he offers the coaching group,” head of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said in a club statement.