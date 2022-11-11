Linked with a Super League move, teenage sensation Karl Oloapu vows never to play for Brisbane Broncos again

THERE is a new twist in the tale of the future of Australian schoolboys sensation Karl Oloapu.

The Brisbane Broncos starlet is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the sport, but, despite signing a three-year deal earlier this year, Oloapu has vowed never to play for the Broncos again with Super League sides alerted to the possibility of a new recruit.

Brisbane head of recruitment Simon Scanlan, the man who signed Oloapu last January, defended the club stating: “Both the NRL and RLPA have reviewed the situation at the request of the player agent and no wrongdoing by the club was found”.

That statement, however, has been rubbished by Oloapu and his manager, Matt Adamson.

“The NRL has told us it has made no decision yet, so we have no idea how the Broncos can say that,” Adamson told the Wide World of Sports.

The publication also contacted NRL salary cap auditor Matthew Faulkner who said: “We are still looking into the matter; no final determination has been made.

Oloapu also claims he was promised a place in the Broncos’ 30-man squad for 2023, but his name was omitted from the list when Brisbane released their side for next season.

That being said, the teenager is sticking by his guns, declaring: “I just want a release and a chance to play football,” Oloapu said.

“I can promise you one thing: I will never play for Brisbane as long as I live.

“They have broken promises to me and left me broken-hearted.

“It’s been a bit of a shock, so much so that I have deleted my accounts. Some hurtful stuff was said.”

It remains to be seen where Oloapu’s future lies, but with rugby union and Super League clubs on alert, a potential move to the UK is certainly not out of the question.