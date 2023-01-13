Bradford Bulls star Tom Holmes on potential Super League promotion, getting the number one shirt and why Jack Walker has 31

BRADFORD BULLS have been one of the busiest Championship sides in the transfer market ahead of the 2023 season.

The likes of Super League stars Michael Lawrence, Bodene Thompson and Jack Walker have all signed on the dotted line for the Bulls whilst ex-Featherstone Rovers halfback Tom Holmes has also made the move.

Despite playing most of his career in the halves or at hooker, Holmes has been handed the number one shirt by Bradford head coach Mark Dunning ahead of the new campaign.

Now, Holmes has explained the thinking behind the number one shirt and his desire to do it proud.

“I sat with Dunno (Mark Dunning) and he explained a bit of the reasoning behind it. Obviously Wakka (Jack Walker) wanted 31, I think he requested that as it was his debut shirt (for Leeds) but for me personally from day one when I met with Mark, he told me he wanted me to be a starting halfback,” Holmes told League Express.

“That was a big reason why I joined Bradford, he set his stall out and told me how important he sees me as a starting half at this club. so Ive made sure I did everything I could in pre season to prove I can be the best version of myself at this club. I’ve got myself in the best possible shape to do so on and off the field.

“I’ve trained hard in the off season too cutting my weight by 11kg which has made me feel, fitter and stronger and helping my all round game.

“Some people don’t take much notice of shirt numbers, but I always wanted a starting shirt whether that be 6, 7, 1 or 9 I’m not too bothered. It’s another number to add to my collection and my little boy thinks it’s the best number because it’s the first one out!

“I’m humbled to get a starting shirt, there have been some great players like Robbie Paul who have represented Bradford as number one and then played in the halves.”

Despite being handed the number one shirt, Holmes revealed that he plans to make it stick in the halves.

“In all honesty, I’ve trained as a halfback for the full pre-season. Obviously Dunno has said fullback is my second position before playing nine so I might play a few games at fullback but he signed me as a halfback and it’s a way of getting all his spine involved.

“He’s got a bit of a way of doing that, I don’t want to say too much but he’s got a way of getting us all involved which will make it more exciting for us.

“On a personal note I just want to play my best rugby at this club , I feel I’m more than ready to prove that I can be the best halfback in the competition and I’m ready to put that challenge on my shoulders”

For Holmes, he wants to be challenging for promotion, but the squad and Dunning have not sat down and discussed the potential aims of a group as a whole.

“We’ve not really sat down as a whole and spoke about aims just yet. The club wants to improve on the last couple of years but we haven’t looked at it as a team,” Holmes continued.

“Having said that, most of the top teams in the Championship want to aim for that top prize or there wouldn’t be any point in competing. Personally, I want to cement a starting shirt which I’ve done so far but that doesn’t mean I will play every week. I’ve got myself in the best shape possible to do so.

“I’d love us to get promoted and if not we definitely want to make the play-offs and give ourselves the best possible chance.”