An ‘inside’ look at Wakefield Trinity’s impressive Super League redevelopment

IT’S fair to say that Wakefield Trinity are making hay while the rain pours – though that saying will probably not catch on

After beginning the redevelopment on the old Belle Vue back in June 2022, Wakefield’s progress has been rapid to say the least with the whole East Stand being demolished and replaced by steel frameworks and the North Stand having its own makeover.

Now Trinity chairman John Minards has revealed images of what is going on ‘inside’ the redevelopment with fascinating photos taken ahead of Reece Lyne’s testimonial against Halifax Panthers on Sunday.

The North Stand will continue to be all standing to retain the atmosphere inside Belle Vue.

A few images I took last week from inside the steel frame. Lots of work going on “inside”. Looking forward to seeing where it’s going to in Sunday for ⁦⁦@Reece__21⁩ game ⁦@WTrinityRL⁩. See you there 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/CGAPRKkBqn — John Minards (@MinardsTrinity) January 13, 2023

Ahead of IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ the sport of rugby league, the new stakeholders outlined their emphasis on ‘concrete outcomes’ rather than ‘plans’ and Trinity have certainly been laying the groundwork necessary to impress.

It will be a new look Wakefield side on the field as well in 2023 with new head coach Mark Applegarth and assistant James Ford ready to take on the top flight for the first time.

Applegarth has brought in the likes of Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni and Morgan Smith as he attempts to defy almost everyone’s expectation that Trinity will not escape the drop in 2023.