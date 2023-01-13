The top ten fastest Super League players in the first half of the 2022 season as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos stars impressed

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a good statistic.

In terms of being the fastest player in Super League, it is a debate that rages every year with fans of clubs determined to put the case across for their stars being the quickest.

In the first half of the 2022 Super League season, the governing body revealed the top ten fastest players in the top flight.

Unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors star Jai Field came in at number one with a top speed of 36.1km as teammate Bevan French recorded a 35.08 time.

In second place, Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley registered a 35.96 top speed with Salford Red Devils wingman Joe Burgess in next at 35.79.

Not far behind is Warrington Wolves livewire Matty Ashton with a top speed of 35.76 as Wakefield Trinity starlet Lewis Murphy hit a 35.69.

Warrington’s Connor Wrench was in sixth with a top speed of 35.13 and French not far behind. Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce came in next at 34.91.

St Helens star Jack Welsby hit 34.87 with Toulouse Olympique’s Olly Ashall-Bott number ten with a speed of 34.80.

In terms of those stats at the end of the season, they would likely have changed given the Warrington signing of Matt Dufty, but Field’s speed here was remarkable.