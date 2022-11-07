Bradford Bulls swoop for Hull FC man

BRADFORD BULLS have made a coup with the signing of former Hull FC centre Max Clarke.

Clarke most recently spent time at Hull FC, where he scored twice at Odsal against the Bulls Reserves in the 2022 season.

He has also spent time at the Sheffield Eagles and with Toulouse Olympique following a spell in the Southern Hemisphere.

Head coach Mark Dunning has spoken about the attributes Max will bring to his 2023 roster, believing the Bulls have recruited a young, hungry talent with plenty of potential.

“Max is a young centre, he is a big imposing human being at 105kg and 6 foot 5 – he really carries the ball well and is pretty tenacious defensively as well,” said Dunning.

“Max has a really strong pedigree having come through the London Broncos Academy system, he has spent time in Australia trying to fulfil his dream of playing in the NRL and since then he has played for Toulouse Olympique, Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC last year.

“He is a quality player who has not quite settled where he’s been so we are hoping once he joins he settles in nicely and his development progresses from there.

“He ticks a lot of boxes, he is still on a journey to get to where he wants to be – similarly to AJ Wallace this time last year, we have identified him, done our due diligence on him and we hope he can have the same impact AJ did.”

Clarke joins a plethora of new signings at Odsal including Bodene Thompson and Jack Walker from Leeds Rhinos.