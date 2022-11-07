Rugby League World Cup boss leaves club coaching role

THE Rugby League World Cup has seen its fair share of skill and talent in recent days and weeks.

But one of those teams who has not played a part in the tournament past the group stages is Ireland who are led by current Sheffield Eagles assistant coach Ged Corcoran.

However, the South Yorkshire side has tonight revealed that Corcoran has left the club.

Corcoran had played for the Eagles between 2007 and 2010 and has enjoyed a long-standing role with Sheffield alongside Mark Aston and Leeds Rhinos legend Keith Senior.

On Corcoran’s departure, Director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “We have a lot to thank Ged for at the Eagles,”

“He has been a key part of the coaching staff for a number of years and he is in a perfect position to take on a head coaching role elsewhere, when the time is right.

“His efforts as a player will always be recognised too.

“Wherever he goes next, there’s no doubt he’ll be a success.”